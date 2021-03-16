By Ritah Kemigisa

Police have arrested the NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi as he made his way to petition the Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhoozi and defense minister over the continued abduction and illegal detention of his supporters.

Earlier today, Kyagulanyi announced that he would deliver a letter to the CDF and the defense minister demanding for the release of his supporters.

He warned that failure by the security chiefs to heed to his demands would lead to continued peaceful protests.

He also urged all Ugandans irrespective of their political affiliations to condemn the unlawful arrests and detentions in the country.

On Monday ,Kyagulanyi was arrested near city square as together with his members protested over the same.