Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has written to the Uganda government asking them to receive Ugandans, other citizens of African states and African-Americans stuck in China.

In his letter dated 15th April 2020 to the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Kyagulanyi copied the foreign affairs minister and internal affairs minister, and asked them to accept these people in the country.

He urges that these people can be quarantined on arrival, but what’s best is to save them from the gross human rights violations they are experiencing after they were evicted from their residences.

Bobi Wine is however grateful that the government of China is doing whatever it can to stop the injustices.

The legislator recently partnered with Neil Nelson, the CEO of Atlanta Black Star, a digital news platform in USA to airlift the victims to any country willing to receive them.