By Derrick Wandera National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has described President Museveni’s proposal to deny suspects on capital offences bail as a handy tool to suppress dissenting voices.

“It is clear that this bail thing is being peddled to target the Opposition politicians. Gen Museveni knows that whoever tries to oppose him, he will put him in for as long as he wants and that is the reason as to why he is bringing it,” Bobi Wine said yesterday.

The Opposition leader made the comment after visiting incarcerated NUP legislators Mr Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Kawempe North representative Muhammad Ssegirinya in Kigo Prison.

President Museveni reawakened the debate on scrapping bail for suspected capital offenders while delivering an address at last month’s Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture.

