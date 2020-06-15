BY Derrick Wandera

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye are meeting to spell out modalities that will guide their coalition to campaign and defeat the ruling National Resistance Movement in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

Bobi Wine is the head of the People Power political movement that has gained sizeable political clout in Uganda.

The meeting is taking place at Rose Garden in Wakiso District.

The two opposition politicians have been meeting on several occasions to form a “united force of change”.

At about 10:30 am on Monday, the two principals were warmly welcomed by dozens of supporters who included members of Parliament (MPs) and other political leaders.

