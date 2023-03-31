Former presidential candidate and National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has attributed the existing poverty among Ugandans to what he termed as ‘weak leadership’.

He made the remarks while presenting at an opposition function where they shared opposition’s alternative budget for the financial year 2023/24 at Parliament on Friday afternoon.

Kyagulanyi said Uganda is a very rich country but majority of the population is living in extreme poverty because of the poor management of taxpayers’ money by those in power.

He noted that the fight against corruption should be intensified to ensure that Ugandans benefit from the available resources equally.