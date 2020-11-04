NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has blasted the first son and senior Presidential advisor on special operations, Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has warned that he would be defeated if he wants to fight.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Muhoozi said Bobi Wine cannot intimidate the ruling government adding that “we are much stronger than you can ever imagine to be.”

I told you my young brother, that you can NEVER intimidate us. We are much stronger than you can ever imagine to be. If you want to fight we will simply defeat you. We want peace! But if you attempt to fight us then Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/Rsn0yAjTAE — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) November 3, 2020

Muhoozi added that people want peace as the country heads to the 2021 poll.

In response however, Bobi Wine says his struggle for a new Uganda is a non-violent call for action.

Bobi says Muhoozi should be ashamed because only cowards and weak men boast of violence.

“You know that in a free & fair election, your father the old tyrant, would be no more. This country belongs to Ugandans, not you and your father. You will soon understand that.”

Shortly after he was nominated on Tuesday, Kyagulanyi was arrested and driven to his home in Magere.