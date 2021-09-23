National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has revealed that he was blocked from entering the United States of America.

Bobi Wine who posted on his Facebook page said he was travelling to attend Diaspora events including the Uganda Action Day but he was not informed by officials of Entebbe Airport about the restrictions on travellers coming from South Africa.

” Yesterday, I left Uganda for the United States of America via Qatar, to attend our Diaspora events including the Uganda Action Day and our Convention, all scheduled this weekend. When I got to Doha in Qatar, it was noted that I was in South Africa less than two weeks back. Apparently, there are still Coronavirus related restrictions for anyone who has been in South Africa (and a host of other countries) from proceeding to the United States until after fourteen days. Unfortunately, we didn’t detect this earlier. Officials at Entebbe were also unaware of this restriction so they did not advise in it,” Bobi narrated.

He added that due to this, he had to cancel his journey and return to Uganda. However, he has informed Ugandans in Diaspora that he will be attending the conference online and the planned activities will continue.

“This notwithstanding, the planned activities this weekend will proceed. There are several NUP leaders who are already in the US including Hon. Zaake Francis, Hon. Kayemba Solo and Chairman Nyanzi. Other NUP leaders are also on their way to take part in the activities. I will also be part of the event virtually, together with a team of leaders who are not able to travel for one reason or another,” he revealed.