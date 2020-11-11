

The NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been blocked from holding his campaign rally in Kitgum.

Kyagulanyi together with his campaign team decided to hold the rally along the streets of Kitgum since they were not allowed to access the venue for his campaigns.

He however blamed the RDC of Kitgum for blocking him from holding his campaign while other candidates are being accepted.

Nubian Li, a musician who is part of Kyagulanyi’s campaign team revealed that they were also denied access to the hotel of their choice.

“RDC in Kitugum says no NUP in Kitugum! They drove us to a hotel of their choice last night at around 4:00a.m and we have even been stopped to proceed to the town centre,” he said.

Kyagulanyi, who also doubles as a musician decided to use his street campaign to sing to his voters.