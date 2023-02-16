The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has finally spoken out following the release of the two MPs; Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) from Prison.

The duo who had been in prison since September 2021 were on February 13, 2023 released on bail by the High Court in Masaka District.

The MPs, who are accused of being behind the spate of machete killings of at least 26 people in Greater Masaka in mid-2021, granted a cash bail of Shs20m each.

Following their release, several Ugandans, including fellow Members of Parliament and other politicians expressed their opinions in public.