National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has this afternoon taken a swipe at the international community, the World Bank in particular for what he termed as selective application of human rights.

While addressing journalists on Wednesday, Kyagulanyi lashed out at the Western world for allegedly keeping a deaf ear to other human rights abuses in Uganda such as torture, among others. He says the fight for all human rights deserves the same effort.

“While we welcome sanctions against Museveni, we call out the hypocrisy of the international community. We want them to know that our right to life matters as well. You should not only look at gay rights as the only rights in Uganda. All human rights are rights and you should not be selective in the application of human rights,” Bobi Wine said on Wednesday.

President Museveni and his cabinet members have since repeatedly stated that the country will develop despite a recent World Bank move to freeze new loans to Uganda over the recently signed anti-gay law.

“Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values,” the development lender said in a statement, adding that “no new public financing,” would be presented to the bank’s board of directors for approval for the time being.