The leader of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi has come out to condemn Ugandans who are supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a tweet, Bobi Wine has highlighted a story on BBC that which read that the first son and commander of land forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is in support of the invasion.

“As the world unites in condemnation of the Ukrainian invasion, Museveni and his son are the few tyrants in support of the war. Not surprised. Nothing better to expect from a man who finds pleasure in torture and murder of unarmed civilians including women and children,” he tweeted.

Bobi Wine tweeted that he stands with the people of Ukraine especially those who have lost their loved ones.

“Alongside Ugandans of good conscience, we join the world in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, more so, those who have lost loved ones, and the tens of thousands fleeing their country. Muhoozi must be happy seeing little children in the cold, trying to find refuge” he tweeted.

He adds that many people have been asking for his stand when it comes to international politics and he clarified this saying, “Some people often ask us which side we stand on regarding international politics. Our answer is simple- we stand with justice, human rights and good. We stand with the truth! We stand with oppressed people all over the world, because we know what oppression feels like.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on last week Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country.

On the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine Tuesday, Russia is striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop until “set goals are achieved”.

