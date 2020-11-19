By Derrick Wandera

Detained National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Thursday morning declined to sign bond papers in absence of his lawyers, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Sources within the police that preferred not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to journalists intimated to this reporter that the Kyadondo East MP who is currently detained at Nalufenya police post following his arrest in Luuka District on Wednesday, was on Thursday morning told to sign bond but he instead offered two options; to either be taken to court or unconditionally released without any charges.

“He didn’t want to be charged and given bond because that would mean he keeps reporting at the facility as and when he’s wanted. He said this would slow him down so he wants to either be taken to court or released,” the source said.

Bobi Wine was arrested yesterday morning in Luuka District after police accused him of doing an act that is likely to spread infectious diseases (Covid-19) contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

This morning, the pop star’s lawyers were denied access to their client before they were directed to first meet the regional legal officer of police.

“We are now going to see the regional legal officer because we have been here since morning and nothing material has happened. We can’t see him, not talk to him, “said Mr Benjamin Katana, one of Bobi Wine’s lawyers said in an interview.

After his arrest, protests broke out in Kampala and other parts of the country leading to the death of seven people and 45 others injured, according to police.