Torture took centre stage yesterday as the National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, addressed the fifth Annual Africa Week Conference on Socialists in Brussels, Belgium.
The annual conference organized by the European Parliament brings together European Union (EU) partners within Africa and Europe to address global challenges and help to strengthen democracy and human rights, foster sustainable economic and human developments in societies.
Bobi Wine was invited as keynote speaker at this year’s conference.
