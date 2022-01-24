The president of National Unity Platform, Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has eulogised the late Prof Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, governor Bank of Uganda who passed away yesterday morning.

Bobi Wine described Mutebile as a distinguished economist and an excellent professional who unfortunately worked with a corrupt government.

“We have learnt with sorrow, the passing of Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile. Prof. Mutebile was a distinguished economist who served Uganda in different capacities before rising to the position of Governor, Bank of Uganda. Prof. Mutebile’s life and work prove the point we always make, that Uganda is blessed with some of the most excellent professionals, who unfortunately work with a corrupt, inefficient government,” he shared on his Facebook page.

He adds that, because of the poor health facilities in the country, Mutebire joins the list of prominent Ugandans who have died outside the country.