By Paul Adude | Monitor

National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine was Thursday picked by security operatives upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport from his international mobilization tours and whisked away.

“He was picked off the plane and driven to an unknown destination. Up to now, we cannot speculate his whereabouts,” NUP Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya told journalists at a security checkpoint along Entebbe Kampala highway where he had been blocked from proceeding to Entebbe Airport.

A video recording shared on social media and seen by this reporter showed a group of non-uniformed security operatives grabbing the former presidential contender as he disembarked the plane before shoving him into a waiting van that sped off. Read more