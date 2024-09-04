The police are set to launch an investigation into an incident in which opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) was reportedly injured during a confrontation with security operatives in Kira municipality on Tuesday evening.

Kyagulanyi had been invited for a thanksgiving ceremony in Bulindo, Wakiso District where his aides claim he was shot and injured in the left leg

However, police say he stumbled into a vehicle.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said as Kyagulanyi left the venue, his team moved out of their vehicles and embarked on a procession up to Bulindo town, despite police advice against the same.

He explained that despite police guidance, they insisted on proceeding and closing the road, leading to police intervention to prevent the procession.

“During the ensuing altercation, it is alleged that he sustained injuries. Police officers on site claim he stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury, whereas Hon. Kyagulanyi and his team assert that he was shot,” Kituuma said in a Tuesday statement.