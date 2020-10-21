

The National Unity Platform party president Robert Kyagulangi known to many as Bobi wine has hailed the judiciary for its boldness and speaking truth in a case that was challenging the legality of his party registration and change of its name.

In his ruling today, High court Judge Justice Musa Ssekaana dismissed with costs the case in a in a 12-paged judgment and ruled that NUP is a legally registered political party in Uganda having changed its name and leadership from National Unity Reconciliation and Development party in June last year.

Justice Ssekaana has noted that the plaintiffs; Basile Difasi and Twaha Hassan filed the case out of the stipulated timeframe of 3 months within which an aggrieved party can ask court to review a decision.

Addressing journalists at his party offices in Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi said it was obvious the case was “bogas” and aimed at disrupting their activities.

Kyagulanyi has now confirmed to his supporters his presidency in the fourth coming polls.