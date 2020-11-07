

The National Unity Platform, led by Hon Robert Kyagulanyi has launched its manifesto today in Mbarara at Kakyeeka grounds.

While launching his manifesto, Kyagulanyi pledged to give teachers a decent salary and improve their standards of living.

“Our government will ensure that teachers get a decent salary, decent accommodation and a decent retirement package,” he said.

Hon Kyagulanyi further pledged to increase access to facilities in health centers and the salaries of health workers.

“Our promise is that our government will prioritize their salaries and they will be paid on time,” he said.

Much more, Kyagulanyi emphasized that together with his government, they will ensure that security personnel’s welfare and their salaries are improved.

He adds that his government will ensure that promotion is on merit.

“If they get better salaries, they will treat their fellow citizens better. Our soldiers live like beggars,” he revealed.

Kyagulanyi also reveals that his government will set up trust funds and the first beneficiaries will be secondary schools. According to Kyagulanyi, these trust funds will teach young students the saving culture.

In order to improve agriculture, Kyagulanyi pledged to source for both local and international markets for the farmers.

He further pledged to come up with a system that is attractive for Ugandans in the diaspora so that they can return and invest in their country.

He says that his government is committed to promoting peace and security.

“We will not turn our guns to citizens for opposing us, we will turn our guns to poverty and ignorance,” he said.

It should be noted that Kyagulanyi failed to launch his manifesto at the NUP headquarters last week because he was arrested immediately after his nomination.