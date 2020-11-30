The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has cast doubt on the government plan to compensate victims of the pro-Bobi Wine protests on November 18th and 19th.

In his address to the nation last night, President Museveni said only those who were not part of the riots will be considered including those whose businesses were affected during the riots.

Over 54 people died during these riots while several business were looted by the rioters.

Addressing his first rally in Nakifuma, Mukono district Kyagulanyi said the pledge by Museveni will turn out to be like other empty promises he has made to Ugandans before.

Kyagulanyi says the President approved that he acknowledges the faults made by the security officers who killed innocent Ugandans.

Kyagulanyi has meanwhile asked the people of Nakifuma to come out in large numbers and vote on January 14th.

Earlier, he addressed his campaign team from his home and tasked them to keep discipline and address national issues as opposed to tribal accusations.