

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has petitioned High Court Mbale over his violated rights by the Uganda Police Force that denied him access to freely speak on a radio station last weekend.

Kyagulanyi, the National Unity platform party president says the act by police in blocking him to appear on a radio talk show in Mbale yet other politicians were given access to the same radio that day is discriminatory and an infringement to his Constitutional rights of free speech and expression.

Kyagulanyi now wants a court order compelling the Inspector General of police Martin Okoth Ochola , the Mbale district RDC Hajji Barasa Suleiman Ogajjo and the DISO Lt. George Mwoda to individually pay him damages for his violated rights.

Bobi Wine has also sued, the Mbale police RPC Wesely Nganizi, Mbale DPC Fred Ahimbisibwe and the Mbale CPS OC Kato Arafat whom he also wants to pay punitive damages for the high handedness they exhibited on Saturday , when they fired tear gas at him and his supporters .

He also seeks an injunction to permanently stop police from prohibiting him to speak on other radio /TV station in the county.

Court documents filed this morning by Wameli and company advocates indicate that Kyagulanyi duly paid the required fees by the Radio station for a talk show and he set -off from his home in Magere at 3.00am just to be on time for the talk show .

That however on reaching at the Raido station in Mbale, he was denied access by the gateman who informed him that he would not have the paid for talk show.

That after ten minutes , police started firing tear gas at him and also saw several other people being beaten , roughened up by police and detained at Mbale Central police station.

According to Kyagulanyi, these police acts are not acceptable in a free and democratic society and hence courts must intervene and order the Attorney General to prevail over the Uganda Police Force .