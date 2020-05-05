Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has led the opposition to petition the United Nations over the alleged worsening human rights situation in Uganda during this COVID-19 crisis.

In a petition dated 4th May 2020 to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteress, also signed by Kiiza Besigye on behalf of the People’s Government, Nobert Mao, the Democratic Party president, Asuman Basalirwa, of the Justice Forum, and Peter Walubiri from Uganda People’s Congress, they say the opposition is concerned about the increasing human rights violations meted on them and other citizens.

Citing the brutal arrest and alleged torture of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake and brutalization of citizens by Local Defense Unit, they are now calling for the UN’s intervention into the state of affairs in Uganda.

He reported that much as government instituted a food distribution program to the citizens in the lockdown, it’s marred with corruption, yet leaders were banned from offering any assistance.

The petition was copied to Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State among other International leaders.