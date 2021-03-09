By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has produced files they claim contain Declaration of Results forms for the January 14th polls they allege was rigged.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala’s Kamyokya suburb, the party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine said the said files are part of the affidavits that were allegedly rejected by the Supreme Court before he withdrew his petition challenging Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

Kyagulanyi says he has decided to bring the said evidence to the people so that they can be the judges.

He however says in everything they plan to do they will remain peaceful.

Kyagulanyi claims he won the January polls by 54.19% as opposed to the 35.4% announced by the Electoral Commission, against Museveni’s 58%.

He withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court over claims of bias.

The NUP party leader has also rallied Ugandans to stage peaceful demonstrations following the withdrawal of his petition challenging the victory of Yoweri Museveni from the Supreme Court.

He says the protests will be peaceful and lawful as enshrined in article 29 of the constitution.

He adds the protests will also be used to demand the release of political prisoners and for an end to the trial of civilians before the military court.

On Monday, the Police Director for Operations, Edward Ochom directed all Regional Police Commanders to be on high alert following anticipated riots across the country.