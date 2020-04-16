The People Power political pressure group has condemned parliament for allocating Shs10 billion to lawmakers.

In a statement, the group’s leader, who is also the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu says that the allocation of the money during a crisis is shameful.

The legislator says that this was insensitive to the plight of millions of Ugandans who he says are facing challenges ranging from hunger, sickness and death among others.

Recently, parliament passed a supplementary budget of over Shs300 billion for the COVID19 fight, but Kyagulanyi says the selfish move was part of the bribery to MPs who supported the budget.

He has reechoed their earlier calls that government diverts monies from all non-essential aspects to equipping health facilities across the country.

However, the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga asked members not to comment about the money because it was an arrangement of the parliamentary commission.

The Shs 20million that will be given to some MPs is to help sensitize their people on the pandemic.

Kyagulanyi clarifies that he has not yet received the money, but should it be deposited on his account, he will direct the bank to return it to the consolidated fund.