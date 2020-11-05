Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has postponed the launch of his manifesto which was scheduled to take place on Friday 6th in Mbarara city.

According to a tweet from the party, the postponement follows the untimely death of renowned Muslim scholar Dr Anaas Kaliisa who will be buried on Friday in Ntungamo.

Dr Kaliisa passed on last evening at his home.

The cause of his death is still unknown since it is reported he had no illness.

The party says their senior leaders will instead use Friday to participate in the funeral of Dr Kaliisa.

Bobi Wine will now launch his manifesto on Saturday, November 7th.

He is expected to use the same function to officially open NUP offices in the district.