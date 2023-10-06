National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine says over 300 of his supporters have been arrested since Monday over his welcome procession, dismissing numbers reported by police.

Earlier today, Police said in a statement that they had arrested 40 suspects, including Busiro South Member of Parliament Charles Matovu for inciting violence as Kyagulanyi returned from South Africa on Thursday.

“The partisan police earlier claimed that they arrested only 40 people- the usual liars that they are. Here is a partial list of our people still under detention. Out of over 300 detained since Monday, our legal team, leaders and other comrades have been able to rescue many of them on police bond, while several others are being taken to court over senseless charges. Our teams are working hard to follow up on all these illegal arrests,” Bobi Wine posted on his X platform on Friday.

Yesterday, Bobi Wine said he was apprehended by “goons” and put under house arrest shortly after his return from South Africa.

However, police denied arresting the National Unity Platform leader, saying they “escorted” him home.

Check out the list below;