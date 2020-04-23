The Kyadondo East lawmaker, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has returned the Shs20m given to him by Parliament.

According to Bobi Wine’s tweet, he blamed Parliament for allocating itself Shs10b and yet very many Ugandans have lost jobs.

“While millions of Ugandans starved and countless lost jobs, the Parliament of Uganda allocated itself Shs10b ($2.7m) and gave each member Shs20m! Not even a court order or public outcry could stop them,” he said.

Bobi Wine has condemned this move and further returned the money to parliament.

“Wrong & immoral! I’ve returned this money & will not partake in a fraud so vile,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Parliament commission informed all the members of Parliament who wish to return the money that it shall not receive the money in cash but it should be transferred to its bank account.

Other MPs who have returned the money include, Masaka Municipality’s Mathias Mpuuga and Hon Zaake.