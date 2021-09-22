The National Unity Platform party president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine says Jose Chameleone’s move to return to the National resistance Movement shows what he stands for as a person.

While appearing on a TV show, Bobi Wine said he is not worth cars or money like other people.

“I won’t look at it as being materialistic but I will look at his sense of self-worth and dignity. I am not worth money or cars, it’s upon a person to decide their worth,” he said.

However, Chameleon defended himself that he didn’t get the range rover because he moved back to NRM but because he is a very big artiste in Uganda who has been singing for so long.

Other artists like Catherine Kusasira say that Chameleone did the right thing to join NRM and his actions show that he was brought up properly.

Chameleon left NUP and returned to NRM claiming he didn’t get any love from the National Unity Platform Party.