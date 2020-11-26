By Ritah Kemigisa

The NUP presidential flag bear Robert Kyagulanyi has accused the electoral commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama of keeping silent about his concerns.

Speaking on Morning at NTV, Kyagulanyi says he has so far written two protest notes to the electoral body which they have acknowledged receipt but no response has been given.

“We have written two protest notes to EC. I have also spoken to Justice Byabakama on the phone but he continues to trade ignorance, he says he does not watch news that he is not on social media. He even said he was not aware I was arrested on the day of nomination,” said Mr Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi has meanwhile denied diverting from the campaign roadmap as set by the electoral commission.

This comes after the presidential candidate has missed campaigning in 17 districts.

Kyagulanyi wonders why he is blocked from campaigning in some places and yet he submitted his campaign schedule which has since been harmonized by the electoral commission.

“I don’t know if the electoral commission passed an order that I am not supposed to use the tarmac or main roads, I don’t know if the electoral commission ordered that I am not supposed to address some campaign meetings that are on the schedule,” said Mr Kyagulanyi pinning the EC chair for being quiet.