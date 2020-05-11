Singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi returned to reclaim his Bobi Wine name yesterday. He acquired the Bobi Wine name when he joined the Ugandan music Industry more than 15 years ago.

Bobi Wine who recently joined active politics and is now eyeing the Presidential seat has been off the music scene for a while. He is now sometimes referred to as a one-hit-wonder because he releases music but is blocked from playing on radio and TV because of the political affiliations.

After some of his songs were blocked from playing, he was also blocked from holding concerts in Uganda with his last being the Kyarenga Concert in Busaabala in 2018. Bobi Wine on Sunday evening decided to surprise Ugandans with an online live concert dubbed ‘Ensasage Mu Nyumba’ that he staged at his home in Magere.

In this lockdown season, Ugandan singers have decided to hold online concerts and album release parties to help ease the coronavirus blues. Kenneth Mugabi, Navio, Nile Breweries Limited under their flagship Club Pilsner has been doing a series of online concerts dubbed Club Beats At Home.

