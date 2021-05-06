By Derrick Wandera

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said the dispute over the ownership of 640 acres of Magere land is “another form of government persecution” targeting him.

Bobi Wine told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that he acquired his land, which is part of that dispute, in 2002 and that he has all the documents to support his occupancy of it.

He also revealed that he bought part of the disputed land before most of the current occupants had settled on it.

“These have been schemes by the government to see that I don’t remain with anything. All my properties have since been contested following my presidential bid. I am not scared because I have the land title to this land and many Ugandans on this land, just like have been on other pieces of land, are suffering because of me,” Bobi Wine said.

“Taking on a dictator is certainly no mean feat, but it will end in victory for the people. No dictator’s story has ever been the rise and rise – it is usually the rise and fall! So will it be for Gen Museveni.”

Bobi Wine said he does not know the woman who is claiming ownership of the land located in Magere Village, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District.

