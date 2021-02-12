By Juliet Nalwooga

National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has sued the Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola, and the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen David Muhoozi.

Kyagulanyi in his lawsuit filed on February 10th at the High Court, contends that on January 16th, his secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya informed him that a large number of officers from the Uganda People’s Defense Force, Local Defense Unit and police, had surrounded their party headquarters in Kamwokya.

He adds that during the said period, he was under house arrest and couldn’t move out to assess the situation.

The NUP leader claims as a party they have been subjected to several inconveniences, mental anguish and emotional stress after the incident.

Court has not yet summoned the security personnel to file their defense.