By Ruth Anderah

Nakawa magistrate’s court has issued criminal summons against National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

He is required to appear in court to answer charges of giving false information and obtaining registration by false pretense.

This case was filed on January 12th 2022 by lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi.

The charges relate to Kyagulanyi’s driving permit based on a letter to Mabirizi by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Works and Transport showing his date of birth as 2nd February 1982 instead of 2nd February 1980 as it is indicated on his academic papers.



Mabirizi says the offences were committed in the year 2017 at Kyambogo Ministry of Works and Transport Permit office.

According to court documents Bobi Wine is expected to appear in court on February 17th 2022 to respond to the allegations.