Former presidential candidate and leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has challenged leaders at all levels in Uganda to come out strongly and demand for the unconditional release of all political prisoners.

Government has reportedly named five people in custody, out of the 25 missing Ugandans whose names were submitted by Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga.

While donating back to school requirements to over 137 orphans whose fathers are in prison, still missing and those whose parents became permanently disabled after allegedly being tortured, Kyagulanyi said leaders are the voice of the voiceless but it is unfortunate that no one is fighting for the jailed Ugandans

He urged religious, cultural, and political leaders to stand out and demand for the release of abducted and imprisoned Ugandans.