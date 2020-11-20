

By Derrick Wandera

National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is expected to appear at Iganga grade one Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Kyagulanyi has spent two days in custody at Nalufenya police station.

He was arrested on Wednesday in Luuka district for flouting the covid19 guidelines.

Yesterday he refused to sign police bond papers in absence of his lawyers demanding he is produced in court or released unconditionally.

One of his lawyers Benjamin Katana says sources tipped them off that Kyagulanyi would be produced in court today.

Kantana however says they do not have any official communication from the authorities and will camp at court and await for what happens.

Challenges

Lawyer Kantana believes there will be no effective representation since they have not had the opportunity to interact with their client for advice and yet it is a fundament right for any person when in custody.

He adds that in the event he is brought to court, he will have no sureties since the critical players like his family, lawyers and friends have been denied access.

Kantana says it is clear the trial will not be fair since the fundamental rights of Bobi Wine have been violated even before the actual trial takes place.