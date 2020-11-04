Aspiring presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is to launch his manifesto in Mbarara City on Friday, November 6, and also officially open NUP offices.

“On Friday this week, we will be launching our manifesto in Mbarara City. We will also officially open our regional office in Mbarara that day. We had planned to launch our manifesto here at NUP offices yesterday but you saw what happened; how security operatives fired teargas and bullets at us,” Mr Rubongoya said.

The Kyadondo East MP has also rejected government security given to him by Electoral Commission after his nomination yesterday, National Unity Platform ( NUP) secretary-general David Lewis Rubongoya has announced.

“On that note, our president (Bobi) has rejected the security team given to him the Electoral Commission. Those people who were supposed to protect him were instead the ones helping their colleagues (security operatives) to arrest him at Kyambogo after nomination,” Rubongoya added.

Bobi Wine’s plans to launch his manifesto at NUP offices in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb were yesterday foiled by security operatives who detained him after nomination at Kyambogo sports grounds before firing teargas and live bullets at his supporters.

Several people, including Bobi Wine, were injured and are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.