Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju has revealed that the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu asked NUP members to vote for the former speaker of Parliament, Hon Rebecca Kadaga.

“I wrote to everyone National Unity Platform MPs, I even wrote to the NUP President and asked to meet him at his convenience but he did not. Instead, he convened a meeting of NUP members on Sunday and told them to vote Rebecca Kadaga,” Ssemujju said.

“Sometimes people pursue personal interest and begin rationalizing even the most stupid things they have done. You can’t tell me that I Ssemujju, need a meeting to convince Opposition MPs to vote me into Speakership,” he added.

This comes after Hon Ssemujju received only 15 votes during the speakership race. Ssemujju says most opposition people voted for Kadaga because they knew that her win would hurt Museveni.

“Many Opposition MPs were telling me that they will vote Kadaga because her win will hurt the dictator more,” he said.

However, the National Unity Platform President has not yet made a comment about the recently concluded speakership elections.

In the speakership elections that were recently concluded, Jacob Oulanyah got 310 votes while Kadaga got 197 votes.