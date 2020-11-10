

By Benon Tumusiime and Derrick Wandera

On November 3, a policeman was captured on video and still cameras using a metallic tool to hammer and smashed car windows of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, outside the Electoral Commission nomination centre at Kyambogo University.

Daily Monitor has carried out investigations and identified the police officer as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Andrew Agume.

Mr Agume commanded and participated in the crashing of Bobi Wine’s car, pepper-sprayed the presidential candidate before dragging him out and throwing him into a police van. The van whisked Bobi Wine to his home in Magere, Wakiso District, as a suspect.

Daily Monitor investigations show that this is not the first time Mr Agume has done this.

He has been involved or has participated in similar violent attacks against opposition leaders in the past in his operational area of Kasangati, Wakiso.

Some of the previous victims of his brutality include former leader and presidential candidate of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Dr Kizza Besigye.

Agume’s operations

Sources in police operations told Daily Monitor that in 2016, he was given an extra duty of monitoring activities and movements of Dr Besigye.

Mr Agume has often tormented Dr Besigye at his home in Kasangati and has a reputation of meting out similar violence against other Opposition leaders.

Sources said with the emergence of Bobi Wine as a new Opposition threat and Dr Besigye pulling out of the 2021 presidential election, the attention has shifted.

Mr Agume was tasked to monitor operations of Bobi Wine and his People Power pressure group which later metamorphosed into National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

