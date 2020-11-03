

2021 Presidential candidate under the NUP ticket, Robert Kyagulanyi has promised to run a people centered government where all people will fully enjoy their freedom.

Speaking after nomination, Kyagulanyi said his nomination opens a new chapter of acts from the book of lamentations where he will free Ugandans from oppression, poverty and all ‘acts of slavery’.

Bobi Wine who further pledges to lead Uganda as a servant and not a boss says his leadership will be centered on seven key areas.

He says first priority will be given towards increasing the salary of security officers to more than shs 1M.

Other areas of priority include; health, education and agriculture sectors, providing jobs to the youths and reviving the economy through science and innovation and coffee production among others is key on his agenda.