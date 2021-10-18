By Derrick Wandera National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has visited remanded MPs, Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) at Kigo government prison in Wakiso District.

The two legislators were remanded to to prison on several charges including murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism in connection to the recent spate of killings in Masaka sub-region where close to 30 people lost their lives.

Bobi Wine was accompanied by Nakawa West MP and party spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi and the party Secretary General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/bobi-wine-visits-ssegirinya-ssewanyana-at-kigo-prison–3587168