National Unity Platform leader, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has weighed in on the move by World Bank to pause loans to Uganda due to the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Bank said Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality law contradicts its values.

“Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group’s values,” the development lender said in a statement Tuesday, adding that “no new public financing,” would be presented to the bank’s board of directors for approval for the time being.

According to Bobi Wine, institutions such as the World Bank give priority to only gay rights, ignoring other human rights violations including; mass murder, torture, and detention, among others. The singer-turned-politician took to X, the former Twitter on Thursday to remind the Bank that all human rights matter.

“It’s disturbing how institutions like these ones give priority to only gay rights and ignore all the other gross human rights violations, including mass murder, torture, detention without charge, and undermining democracy by rigging elections. Dear @WorldBank, all human rights are human rights,” Bobi Wine tweeted Thursday.

President Museveni on Wednesday joined a section of Members of Parliament to criticize World Bank’s move to pause approval for new public finance projects for Uganda following the country’s move to criminalise same-sex relationships.

Museveni says Uganda will develop with or without loans.