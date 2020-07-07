By Benjamin Jumbe

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament people power leader Robert Kyagulanyi has welcomed a group of NRM youth mobilizers who have crossed to People power.

Meeting the group at his offices in Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine applauded them for the boldness taken to cross from the ruling NRM and join forces with people pushing for change.

Bobi Wine said people power is not in politics but is on an agenda of ensuring a free and fair society for all.

He warned them of possible attempts to intimidate or bribe them to change their decision.

The group of close to 10 youth has reportedly been mobilizing for the NRM in areas of Kyankwanzi, Nakasongola and Nakaseke among others.