National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) has welcomed recent sanctions by the United States of America on four senior police officers for allegedly being involved in torture, cruel, degrading, and inhuman treatment.

The officers include Bob Kagarura, Elly Womanya, Alex Mwine, and Hamdan Twesigye who he said will be remembered for their role in the gross torture of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.

The NUP leader says the sanctions are yet another reminder that the wheels of justice may come slowly, but that they will eventually arrive.

“As always and despite the massive evidence against them, the regime shielded them and even promoted them! These sanctions are yet another reminder that the wheels of justice may come slowly, but they will eventually arrive. They’re also a reminder to all overzealous senior, mid-level and junior security officers that they will be HELD INDIVIDUALLY responsible for the crimes they commit against the people of Uganda,” Bobi Wine’s October 2, 2024, statement posted on social media platform X reads in part.

Kyagulanyi says they are also a reminder to all overzealous senior, mid-level and junior security officers that they will be held individually accountable the crimes they commit against the people of Uganda.

“We are very thankful to the government of the United States for continuously listening to the pleas of the people of Uganda about those who violate rights with impunity and remain untouchable by the captured institutions in Uganda,” the statement reads further.