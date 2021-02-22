By Ritah Kemigisa

The NUP party’s former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has instructed his lawyers to withdraw his supreme court election petition in which he sought to nullify president Museveni’s January 14thvictory.

Addressing journalists this morning, Kyagulanyi said the decision to withdraw the petition is premised on the fact that the judiciary is not independent enough.

Kyagulanyi says he remains peaceful and will not opt for violence but is instead taking his case to Ugandans under what he calls the public court where he hopes to get justice.

He says he will inform Ugandans his next step of action in a few days.

This comes a day after the judiciary refuted claims that its top leadership met with president Museveni to discuss the petition.

On Sunday, the NRM legal team warned Kyagulanyi that he faces heavy financial implications if he withdraws the petition.

The party legal director Oscar Kihika said a number of processes have to be followed before such a decision is made.

What we know about the petition so far

About 10 out of the 53 affidavits filed by Bobi Wine to support his case had been branded as forgery by the solicitor general after a handwriting expert confirmed a mismatch of the signatures

The affidavits with disputed signatures include one filed by Geoffrey Turyamusima, a lawyer on Bobi Wine’s legal team.

A total of 238 witnesses have so far been lined up to give evidence in the petition.

185 affidavits are in defence of Musveni’s victory, 53 witness statements in support of Bobi Wine’s case against Museveni, Electoral commission and Attorney General.

Some of the key witnesses include; ministers, security chiefs, polling officials, lawyers and members of parliament and a former presidential candidate.

Some of the Witnesses for the NRM party include the secretary general kasule Lumumba, Minister Esther Mbayo among others.

Witnesses for Bobi Wine include; MPs Francis Zaake, Paul Mwiru, Gerald Karuhanga and Joseph Kabuleta, a former presidential candidate among others.

The attorney general has lined up the Chief of Defence forces Gen David Muhoozi and AIGP Edward Ochom as some of the witnesses.

The electoral commission has lined up number of witnesses including the acting secretary Alex Mulekwa.