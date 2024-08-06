The bodyguard of National Unity Platform party president, Robert Kyagulanyi, has been remanded to prison on charges of illegal possession of military property.

Mr Kivumbi Achiloe, 42, a resident of Nansana East B zone in Wakiso District, was arraigned before Makindye military court and charged with one count of unlawful possession of defense stores. He was remanded until September 2, 2024, as investigations continue.

Prosecution alleges that on August 3, 2024, at around 3:03 PM in Nansana East B zone, Mr Kivumbi was found in possession of one pair of lieutenant colonel pips, which are classified as defense stores.

The accused was arrested last week by security operatives in civilian clothing and taken to an undisclosed location. He was later brought back to his home where a search allegedly uncovered the military item.

Speaking after the court hearing, lawyer George Musisi claimed that his client had been tortured and exhibited visible signs of abuse.