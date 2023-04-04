Mr. Alex Ajjiji, the High Court Judge in Mpigi has declared National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Sylvia Nayebale as the duly-elected Woman Member of Parliament for Gomba district.

This is after Court dismissed a petition filed by National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Betty Ssentamu (Robert Kyagulanyi’s sister) on grounds that she failed to prove the allegations of bribery, and illegal acts by respondents.

Ssentamu has been ordered to pay half of the costs met by Hon Sylvia Nayebale while attending various court sessions.

On August 30, 2021, Justice Wejuli Nabwire dismissed Ssentamu’s petition and upheld the victory of Sylvia Nayebale on the basis of a preliminary objection raised by the Electoral Commission, noting that it was not validly filed before court, accusing Ssentamu of paying filing fees(Shs10,000) less than what is legally prescribed(Shs150,000).

However, Ssentamu challenged the said ruling and lodged an election petition appeal in the Court of Appeal.

On April 25, 2022, the Court of Appeal stayed Mpigi High Court’s decision that had dismissed a petition filed by Ssentamu as Woman Member of Parliament for Gomba district and sent the petition back to the High Court for retrial before another judicial officer.

Nayebale won the seat after gathering 30,253 votes against Ssentamu’s 22,657 votes.