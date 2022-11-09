As the police crackdown targeting errant boda boda riders bites, the Commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Steven Tanui has directed that all civilians who are impounding motorcycles be arrested and charged with impersonation.

The Commander also ordered that traffic operations on boda bodas be carried out by Police Officers in uniform led by Traffic personnel.

He has further warned police officers using civilians to apprehend boda boda riders. Additionally, the Commander has ordered traffic personnel to stay professional, advising boda boda riders not to obey directives from anyone in civilian clothes during the operations.

“No civilian should be involved at all times. Any officer who is found using civilians should be arrested together with the civilian,” a statement issued by Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson reads in part.