

Police in Mbarara district have fired teargas and live bullets to disperse rowdy boda boda riders protesting the death of their colleague a 38 year old motorcyclist knocked dead yesterday as he fled from a traffic officer who tried to impound his motorcycle. Police in Mbarara district have fired teargas and live bullets to disperse rowdy boda boda riders protesting the death of their colleague a 38 year old motorcyclist knocked dead yesterday as he fled from a traffic officer who tried to impound his motorcycle.

The deceased, Moses Kafeero was knocked dead by a vehicle registration number UBD 341X along the Mbarara-kabale road at the independence park.

Samson Kasasira the Rwizi region police spokesperson, says they were forced to fire teargas canisters and live bullets after boda boda riders tried to hold a procession while carrying the body of the deceased to the Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary.

The boda boda riders who later abandoned the body at a petrol station in Mbarara then proceeded to the home of the traffic warden in Kabaale cell Kagando parish Masha subcounty, where they set his house ablaze.

Police have meanwhile rescued three children of the suspect who are currently in safe custody at CPS Mbarara as investigations continue.

The city traffic warden Umar Ssenoga commonly known as Kyabura has been arrested for causing the accident and is being held at Central Police Station Mbarara.