By Abubaker Kirunda

A Boda Boda rider in Kaliro has been chased from the stage for stealing money from a passenger.

Edward Wanzala, a Boda Boda rider at Tukalabatane stage in Kaliro Town Council was found guilty of stealing Shs100 000 from Angella Mbaiza.

Wanzala asked Mbaiza for her handbag claiming he was going to put it in front of the motorcycle so that she sits properly.

The stage Chairman Moses Basimbe revealed that the passenger reported the matter and the culprit pleaded guilty.

Basimbe said he decided to chase Wanzala from the stage because theft of passengers’ property is currently on the rise.

He adds that Wanzala refunded Mbaiza’s money and left the stage.