A boda boda cyclist in Busia district is reported to have died after he swallowed excess sex enhancement pills prior to making love to his ‘woman friend’ Ms Carolyne Auma, 25, in a local lodge at the Uganda-Kenya border.

Mr Justus Ouma was until the time of his death, a resident of Buwaya Village, Bumunyi Parish, Masinya Sub-County in Busia District Eastern Uganda.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga’s communication, the 30-year-old man died on Wednesday last week, after spending three nights with Ms Auma who only alerted police after Ouma failed to wake up after the two spent three nights together.

“The victim spent 3 days with her woman friend, Auma Carolyne, aged 25, who woke up on the 19.07.2023, at around 6am, and found her partner, dead in bed,” Mr Enanga’s communication reads in part.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the police at Masinya, and the scene visited, body transferred to Masafu general hospital for post-mortem, which revealed a cardiac treat pills,” the statement reads further.