By Juliet Nalwooga

A boda boda rider yet to be identified has been confirmed dead after a shooting incident at Equatorial shopping mall by a security guard from pinnacle secure yesterday evening at about 6:30 pm.

After the shooting incident, fellow boda boda riders whisked the victim away and dropped off the body at Gaz Petrol station in Kanyanya, from where police moved the body to city mortuary Mulago for a Postmortem.

Police at Central Police Station in Kampala have since arrested the security guard a one Morris Opedunu.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyessigire says the gun allegedly used in the shooting was recovered with 4 rounds of ammunition and a cartridge.

Investigations into the incident are still on.